Inmate on the run after escaping custody at Wood County Hospital

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped custody Saturday afternoon from a hospital in Bowling Green.

Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency Department. At around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, he ran away from a deputy and stole a vehicle, investigators said. Police later found the vehicle in Toledo.

Eldredge might be in the Toledo area, deputies said. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. He was in jail on misdemeanor offenses.

He is 6′0, 190 pounds and has a shaved head. Authorities said if you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest.

