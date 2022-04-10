Police: Man shot in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in East Toledo, according to police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Front Street. Investigators said it stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

A detective said the victim was a man in his 20s. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but authorities said he is expected to survive.

