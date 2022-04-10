Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
Toledo Police: One man killed in drive-by shooting
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Inmate on the run after escaping custody at Wood County Hospital
Two semi-trucks collided on the Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning, sending debris across...
Collision of two semi-trucks on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning sends debris across roadway
A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an April 8, 2022 collision on I-94 in Van Buren...
Michigan State Police trooper hospitalized after collision with semi truck
The call for the shooting near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Front Street in Toledo came...
Police: Man shot in East Toledo

Latest News

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman...
2 killed in Iowa nightclub shooting
"Toledo saves families" brought together residents to discuss the need to help to put an end to...
Toledo finds hope on violent day