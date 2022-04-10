Toledo Police: One man killed in drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting, according to Toledo Police.

Officers responded about 4:48 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 14-hundred block of Beecham Street, between Spencer and Walbridge. When Police arrived they located Daniel Torres, 61, inside the residence where he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release stated.

Detectives said it appears the shots were fired from the street.

A 13abc photographer at the scene counted more than 50 gun shell casings on the ground.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by calling TPD CrimeStopper Tipline at 419-255-1111.

