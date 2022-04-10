Traffic
University of Toledo holds 85th “SongFest”

The University of Toledo held its 85th SongFest. Clubs from all over campus sang and danced to raise money for the Toledo Public Schools Foundation.
By Ethan Watts
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Groups throughout the University of Toledo performed at this years “SongFest”. For the 85th year sororities, fraternities and clubs on campus performed original dances and sang popular songs. This years theme was “Rocket Replay” as groups had to sing popular songs from the early 2000s.

The event is put on by the Blue Key and Mortar Board honors societies to raise money for certain groups. This year all of the money raised will go to the Toledo Public Schools Foundation.

Though for a good cause, the groups tell 13abc, they take the event very seriously.

Autumn Knierim, has taken part in SongFest for all four years she’s been at the university. This year she co-directed for the campus’ H2O group.

“We started practicing in January where we started just listening to our songs to get familiar with them,” she said. “Then we slowly added in dance after dance and then we added our band which has been fantastic.”

Carter Wheaton Rodriguez, joined his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, at the beginning of the semester. He says he did not realize how much work went into the production.

“We’ve been putting in now three hours in every single day for five days a week,” he said.

Junior, Carson Reno, says his fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, always tries to do the best at the event, so they start practicing as soon as they can, as much as they can.

“Practice. We personally had practiced three times a week for almost four months straight.”

The main goal is to raise $30,000 dollars for the foundation. Groups held in-person fundraisers and created an online donation page for the event.

“It is really cool to see a direct implication of where our fundraising is gonna go. I know exactly what they’re gonna get, what they’re gonna do with it,” Reno said. “We’re gonna be able to see that change in our own community as opposed to if we raised money for something across the nation.”

Each group wants to be crowned a champion, but at the end of the day, they know what the real prize is.

“It is really cool to see things that we do and our efforts that we have put in all of these months and to do something that is so much bigger than us performing,” Knierim said. “It impacts a lot of people, it impacts all the TPS foundation this year, which has been a really cool experience.”

