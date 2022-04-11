3 suspects indicted after officer fatally struck during chase

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Three suspects accused of leading police on a multi-county high-speed chase and fatally striking a police officer were indicted by a Hancock County grand jury on Monday, April 11.

Emin Johnson, 20, Zachary Love, 21, and Dante Tate, 19, were indicted on various counts related to the deadly crash on I-75 in Hancock County that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Officials said Francis was struck while deploying stop sticks as the three men fled police in a suspect vehicle. After the crash, officials say the three men ran away from the scene on foot.

Johnson is facing the most serious charges. He was indicted on a slew of charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under disability.

Hours after Officer Dominic Francis was killed in the crash, officials found Johnson hiding in a Hancock County neighborhood. Law enforcement officials said he was hiding in a boat parked in a homeowner’s shed.

Love was indicted on charges including receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He was taken into police custody in Hancock County.

Tate was indicted on grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, complicity to receiving stolen property, and improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Tate also appeared in Medina Municipal Court on Monday. The court set a preliminary hearing for next Monday, April 18. On Wednesday, April 13, he was also indicted by a Medina County grand jury on charges including failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Officials said after the fatal crash, he stole a Toyota Prius in Hancock County and led police on another chase that came to an end in Elyria. OSHP dash cam video can be seen below.

On Thursday, April 14, Johnson and Love had a court appearance in Hancock County and and pleaded not guilty to the charged. Their pretrial dates were set for May 13.

OSHP releases dashcam footage of law enforcement chasing a suspect fleeing from police after the crash that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

