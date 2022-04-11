Traffic
4/11/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Carefully watching Wednesday night for a severe threat
4/11/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TONIGHT: Rain showers ending, haze and fog possible by morning, lows near 40. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s inland, highs in the 40s and 50s near Lake Erie. WEDNESDAY: Dry in the morning, showers developing in the afternoon, very warm and breezy, highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms likely Wednesday night, strong/severe storms possible with damaging wind the main threat.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

