Avenues for Autism provides critical help in the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is Autism Acceptance Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 44 children here in the U.S. was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2021. Avenues for Autism is a local program that focuses on expanding opportunities for those affected by autism. The organization provides a wide-range of funding support, and you can be a part of that work.

Stacy Harper is the Executive Director.

“On average, it can cost a family about $60,000 a year to raise a child with autism because of things like medical treatments and services,” Harper said. “Sometimes one parent has to quit their job or find one that is flexible to be able to take the child to various therapies and programs.”

That’s where Avenues for Autism comes in. The organization provides funding to help cover some of those costs.

Alexis Eggenberger is the director of a new program at the organization that will help connect families with resources in the community.

“We provide funding for things including early-intervention programs, resources, camps, services and equipment,” Eggenberger said. “We’ve even helped pay for a fence to help keep a child safe.”

Alexis’ daughter Eloise was diagnosed with autism last year and the family has received help from Avenues for Autism.

“We’ve been able to get her additional music therapy, send her to camp, and create a therapy center in our home so she has access to the things she needs every day.”

Jen Repka was diagnosed with autism as a child. She’s a board member of Avenues for Autism and is now studying to become a physical therapy assistant. Jen’s proud to be a part of an organization that’s a lifeline for so many, and she appreciates those who recognize the power of the work being done.

“It’s great when people come up and say thank you or write a letter and say I’m going to keep coming back, and I want my kids to keep coming back,” Repka said. “Avenues for Autism is critical to the community and it has generational importance.”

Harper has a simple wish.

“I want people with autism to be accepted,” Harper said. “They’re unique, but aren’t we all? They can make a difference in this world just like all of us and they should have the same opportunities we all have.”

Avenues for Autism has provided more than $250,000 worth of funding to local families since 2004. The goal is to award about $30,000 this year. That’s possible thanks to donations.

There’s a special breakfast event next week to raise money. It will be at the Inverness Club Wednesday, April, 20th.

Tickets are free but donations are appreciated. If you’d like to attend or make a donation, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.