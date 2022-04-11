Luna Pier looking into recreational marijuana, residents react

LUNA PIER, Michigan (WTVG) - The city of Luna Pier is looking into allowing recreational marijuana sales.

Mayor Jim Gardner tells 13abc that the city’s zoning and planning committee is currently in the process of forming a plan that would be presented at upcoming public meeting.

Just a few years ago, in 2018, Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

Medical marijuana has been allowed in the state since 2008 but some Michigan cities may be a little late jumping on the bandwagon when it comes to licensing cultivation or distribution sites.

“In 2018, the city of Luna pier opted into medical marijuana,” said Gardner.

Currently, there is one medical marijuana facility in Luna Pier.

13abc spoke with the owner’s father.

“He wanted to put it across the street right here at the plaza. The city at that time said no, they didn’t want him to put it there. That they didn’t want it to be the first business you saw when you come into our beach front community,” said Dave Davison.

Mayor Gardner tells 13abc that recreational marijuana could potentially bring more money to Luna Pier.

“Medical does not bring the amount of traffic that you will get with recreational facilities, and we are one of the prime locations in the state,” added Gardner.

As you can imagine, there are many different opinions on the issue. A few employees at Gander’s Family Restaurant told us they thought it was a good idea, others, not so much.

“Am I concerned about it? Absolutely, but not only that he’s my son, it’s, ‘is that really what we want for our 1,500-population city?,’” said Davison.

“I don’t think we need it in this area,” said Luna Pier resident Janet Parran. “There’s nine of them in Monroe and Monroe is not that far away.”

Mayor Gardner wants to set the record straight though, at least on his end of things.

“My role in this is the tie-breaking vote when everything else is in place. I don’t have licenses on hand that I can hand out to anybody. Nobody will agree fully, but we have to reach a compromise everybody can live with,” Gardner said.

The public hearing is scheduled for April 19 at 4:00 p.m. at Water Tower Park.

