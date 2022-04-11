Monroe County deputies make arrest in motel shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man from Toledo who they said was responsible for firing off a pair of gunshots into a motel in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sherrif’s Office responded to the Delux Inn on South Telegraph Rd. in Bedford Township around 11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found two bullet holes in a window of one of the rooms.

The suspect, along with two people who were inside the room, left before authorities arrived. The sheriff’s office believed the two victims were targeted and said this was an isolated incident.

Nobody was hurt.

Deputies identified the suspected shooter using surveillance footage and tracked him down in Toledo on the 2600 block of Christie Lane. Deputy Tim George detained the 33-year-old man around 3:30 p.m. Sunday until Toledo police officers arrived to help. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators aren’t releasing his name until formal charges are announced.

“Sheriff Goodnough commends the collective effort of all law enforcement involved in identifying and taking the suspect into custody,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “However, the Sheriff would like to exclusively single out Deputies Chase Yeary & Deputy Tim George of the Uniformed Services Division and Detective Robert Blair of the Detective Bureau for all their hard work. The Sheriff would also like to publicly praise both the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police Department for assisting with this investigation.

