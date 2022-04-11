Toledo finds hope on violent day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents gathered at Mount Pilgrim Church to present “Toledo saves families”. The event was held to address many issues, but one, in particular, was the violence that has been taking place throughout the city. Their meeting came on a day that started with another deadly drive-by shooting.

Police say at around 5 this morning, 61-year-old Daniel Torres, was shot and killed in his home on the 1400 block of Beecham Street. At this time authorities have not named any persons of interest or suspects.

Less than 12 hours later, TPD responded to another reported shooting. This time on Elgin Avenue in east Toledo. Police tell us after a neighbor dispute. One man in his late 20s was shot and taken to a local hospital, authorities say he’s expected to survive. Police told 13abc that they did take someone into custody for questioning and that charges are pending.

With the continuing violence, Executive Director of the Lucas County Children’s Services, Robin Reese, says she thinks the problem starts with Toledo residents.

“This starts at home. It’s not a policing problem, it’s not a political problem, it’s a community problem.”

She says the people who are committing the crimes owe it to their city to be better.

“You have a responsibility to this community,” she said. “Turn them in. You have a responsibility to put your guns away to lock them up. You have a responsibility to your children.”

Though the night had many important messages, she says there is only one thing for Toledo to do to make the city safer.

“We want folks to call it out. Where help is needed, help,” she said. “That’s what we want.”

