TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have opened a death investigation after the body of a missing person was found.

According to officials at the scene, the body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near Walbridge and Spencer on Monday night.

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused their death. Police have not yet released their identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

