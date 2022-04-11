Traffic
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have opened a death investigation after the body of a missing person was found.

According to officials at the scene, the body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near Walbridge and Spencer on Monday night.

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused their death. Police have not yet released their identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

