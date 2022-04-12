Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay
Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility
Daniel Torres
‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target
Investigators say the dog was not an immediate threat to the man accused of shooting him.
Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location