4/12: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s the pick day of the week, with highs in the mid-60s (save for lakeshore areas in the 50s) under lots of sun. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll in Wednesday afternoon, but the main event won’t arrive until well after sunset. Our most likely window for strong storms is 10pm-2am -- higher chance of severe storms in western counties, with gusty winds being the primary threat as that squall line moves east. Cooler and windy weather will carry us into Easter weekend, as Sunday now looks drier near 50F.

