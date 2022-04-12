Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/12/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Showers and storms likely Wednesday, strong storms possible Wednesday night
4/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Chance of an isolated shower, temps rising from the upper 50s into the lower 60s. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms developing late in the morning, showers and storms likely through early afternoon, dry in the evening, stronger storms developing after 9-10pm, highs in the lower 70s. THURSDAY: Early AM showers ending, mostly sunny and windy during the day, cooler, highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay
Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility
Daniel Torres
‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target
Police say Emin Johnson, Zachary Love, and Dante Tate were involved in the police chase that...
3 suspects indicted after officer fatally struck during chase
Deputies identified the suspected shooter using surveillance footage and tracked him down in...
Monroe County deputies make arrest in motel shooting

Latest News

4/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A gorgeous day out there, but still eyeing strong storm potential late tomorrow night. Dan...
4/12: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A gorgeous day out there, but still eyeing strong storm potential late tomorrow night. Dan...
4/12: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Severe Storms Possible Wed Night
April 12th Weather Forecast