The Ability Center of Toledo helps people with disabilities break down barriers in the workforce

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The push for added diversity in the workplace is becoming more common but leaders at The Ability Center tell 13abc people with disabilities still face many challenges when it comes to getting a job.

“Most people don’t realize that one in five people in America have a disability,” said The Ability Executive Director, Stuart James.

James says one of the most important things to remember is every disability is different.

“Sometimes when you see a person with a disability, if they’re blind or maybe they have a physical disability, they look a little crooked, they speak a little funny and people get intimidated by that,” James added. “They think that in order to hire them or put them into the workforce that it’s going to be complicated and it’s going to be a burden.”

Justin Lopez, a Bowling Green State University graduate and current supervisor for a tech company, is living proof that this is just not the case.

“I think the biggest thing is education. Knowledge is power and I think you have to make sure that you are very well aware of what’s going on,” Lopez said.

The Mud Hens are an organization doing just that -- learning every day, especially when it comes to the hiring process.

“We aren’t looking for anything in particular on what their abilities may or may not be,” said Mud Hens Manager of Game Day Operations, Aaron Jones. “If you’re out here and you love to do what you are doing, we will find somewhere that can accommodate you needs.”

Not only is Hensville making accommodations for employees, but also for fans, with help from The Ability Center.

“Just make sure that we are providing everything that we can to give everybody the best experience that they can have here,” said Jones.

For more information on The Ability Center and its services, you can click here.

