April 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs between 65 and 70 degrees for most of the area. The lakeshore will stay into the 40s most of the day. Temperatures will briefly fall into the upper 50s tonight before warming into the 60s by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Wednesday late morning to mid-day, temperatures will fall into the 60s with showers and storms for the afternoon. There is a chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday night after 10pm. Damaging wind is the biggest concern. Friday and Saturday will be windy. Easter Sunday is expected to stay dry with a high near 50. Rain and snow are likely on Monday with a high in the low to middle 40s.

