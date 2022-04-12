Traffic
Case Files: Police make appeal to witnesses in cold case murder of DeAndre Green

Green was shot inside of his car in the Five Points neighborhood
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than a decade and the case is cold. Witnesses are not coming forward and family and friends are left without answers.

Early Sunday morning on October 17. 2010, police received a call about a person shot. When officer’s arrived on the scene, DeAndre Green, 21, was found shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital and six days later died from his injuries. Green was shot in the parking lot of CJ’s Bar on Phillips near N. Detroit. Police say Green was inside the bar and then left alone. Police say there were no reports of arguments leading up to the shooting but believe someone has answers and witnessed the crime.

“Everyone heard the shots but no one claims to have witnessed the actual shooting.” says Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Detective William Goodlet is the cold case detective for the Toledo Police Department. He says the case of DeAndre Green is frustrating. There’s a lack of evidence in the case and as every day passes it becomes harder to find someone who witnessed the crime.

“They ran into some difficulty in this case because nobody wanted their name associated with any information, everyone wanted to be anonymous,” says Goodlet.

Almost 12 years later, police are no closer to an arrest in the case. Detectives are hoping someone who was in the parking lot that night or who had information about the murder comes forward. A new lead is the hook detectives need to give life to a case that’s hit a dead end.

If you have any information about this murder, contact Crimestoppers 419-255-1111. You can call or text and might be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have a case that needs attention, email casefiles@13abc.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

