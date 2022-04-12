Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed on-the-job at the Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay on Monday.

Family members tell 13abc that Michael Wortman, 56, of Findlay, was killed in an accident while he was at work.

A statement from the company said Wortman was a maintenance technician and the circumstances around his death are still unclear as the investigation is still underway.

Wortman’s daughter tells 13abc that he was working on a garbage truck when something slipped and hit him.

Rumpke said the company will work with local authorities and investigators to gather all the details.

“This technician is part of our team, and we miss him dearly,” a statement from Rumpke Waste & Recycling said. “His family, friends and coworkers remain in our prayers tonight and during the challenging days ahead.”

The company said it has made an employee assistance program for those who need support.

This is a developing story -- check back for additional details.

