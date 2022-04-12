Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility

Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay
Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed on-the-job at the Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay on Monday.

Family members tell 13abc that Michael Wortman, 56, of Findlay, was killed in an accident while he was at work.

A statement from the company said Wortman was a maintenance technician and the circumstances around his death are still unclear as the investigation is still underway.

Wortman’s daughter tells 13abc that he was working on a garbage truck when something slipped and hit him.

Rumpke said the company will work with local authorities and investigators to gather all the details.

“This technician is part of our team, and we miss him dearly,” a statement from Rumpke Waste & Recycling said. “His family, friends and coworkers remain in our prayers tonight and during the challenging days ahead.”

The company said it has made an employee assistance program for those who need support.

This is a developing story -- check back for additional details.

Michael Wortman, 56, of Findlay, was killed in an accident while working at Rumpke Waste &...
Michael Wortman, 56, of Findlay, was killed in an accident while working at Rumpke Waste & Recycling in Findlay on April 11, 2022.(Melinda Pahssen)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Deputies identified the suspected shooter using surveillance footage and tracked him down in...
Monroe County deputies make arrest in motel shooting
The call for the shooting near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Front Street in Toledo came...
Police: Man shot in East Toledo
Police say Emin Johnson, Zachary Love, and Dante Tate were involved in the police chase that...
3 suspects indicted after officer fatally struck during chase

Latest News

Daniel Torres was living with his nephew. His nephew's son was shot and killed last year.
‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target
The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Daniel Torres was living with his nephew. His nephew's son was shot and killed last year.
Family: Murder victim was innocent
Luna Pier
Luna Pier looking into recreational marijuana, residents react