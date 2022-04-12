Fulton County has its first female fire chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a first for a Fulton County fire department. For the first time in the department’s history, there’s a woman at the helm of the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s amazing, frightening, overwhelming. All the things that make it interesting. I have a heart for helping others, and I always have.”

Chief Jessica Geer, 41, started her career with the department in 2004 as an EMT.

“It’s very humbling to know that they trust me to to do the job. It’s huge.”

Geer was named interim chief last September and officially took over the title the beginning of the year. She’s not only the first female chief in Fulton County, but also one of the first in all of Northwest Ohio.

“It’s great to see women moving in the direction that we can make a difference in all different walks of life. We bring a different perspective to situations.”

While there are plenty of challenges in her new position, Chief Geer says there are far more rewards, and plenty of people willing to help.

“It’s rewarding to see the progress and change and have a group of individuals who want to be better. I have a great support system in the department and in the community.”

Jim Harrison has been a firefighter and paramedic for more than 4 decades.

“In my 43-year career this is the first time I have had a female chief. It was a male-dominated profession, but times are changing and I think they are changing for the better. As a leader she checks all the boxes.”

Jim says he’s impressed with Chief Geer’s leadership, hard work and dedication to the department and community.

“She’s well-respected throughout the county. She has made a lot of progress in a short time. She’s a great person and fun to work for.”

Both pf Jessica’s grandfathers were firefighters. Her husband is also with the department. His parents were as well, and her mother-in-law was one of the first female EMTs for the Metamora-Amboy department.

In addition to her duties as chief, Jessica also has a full-time job as the rehab director at two local nursing homes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.