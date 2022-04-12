Local representatives discuss Ohio’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans introduced a House bill last week very similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, with added legislation prohibiting what is referred to as “divisive or inherently racist” curriculum as well.

House Bill 616 states that “curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” would be banned in kindergarten through third grade classrooms. In grades 4 through 12, this curriculum would be banned if presented in any manner that is not deemed age-appropriate.

13abc talked to two state representatives, one democrat and one republican, about how they feel on the matter.

Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, the Ohio State Representative for District 44, didn’t mince words.

“This is another distraction that is happening to us at the state where we need to be working on getting good maps for people to be able to vote and win an election cycle, but instead we have another distraction about something that doesn’t really exist in our communities,” Hicks-Hudson said.

Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, the Ohio State Representative for District 3, says House Bill 626 is really too early in the decision-making process to know it would be beneficial to students.

“At the end of the day, if there are school boards that are not teaching to the feedback and the localized input from those guardians and parents, that’s something that needs to be handled at the local schoolboard level,” Ghanbari said. “I believe our local school boards are best positioned to make decisions locally based on who they represent in our communities.”

Rep. Hicks-Hudson maintains that if passed, the bill would not help anybody, but she does think it could hurt students who identify as LGBTQ+.

“It’s not going to put food an anybody’s table, it’s not going to make sure that they have opportunities for work, not going to improve our education system,” says Rep. Hicks-Hudson. “I think it may hurt us economically. Those are the thing that I think we as legislators and citizens need to be holding us accountable for, rather than trying to pass legislation that is a fearful legislation, in my opinion.”

In one regard, the two representatives did echo the same sentiment.

Rep. Hicks-Hudson says, “Write letters, make phone calls, send emails, contact your legislators. Contact me, contact whoever represents you and say get to work on things that really matter for us in the state of Ohio.”

“Reach out to their locally elected state representatives, reach out state senators, and provide their concerns,” adds Rep. Ghanbari. “We are making decisions based on the information that we have at the time so it’s really important that we know where folks stand on this issue and a wide range of other issues.”

If you want to find out who represents your district, check out this interactive map. This will let you know who to call or write to if you want to voice your opinion on a manner.

