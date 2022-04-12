Man accused of shooting his girlfriend indicted on attempted murder, other charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head at a local hotel has been indicted.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dajuan Smith on Monday on several charges including attempt to commit murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

According to Toledo Police, Smith allegedly shot his girlfriend, Shalena Martinez-Featchurs at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road on March 29. The shooting left the victim was life-threatening injuries.

Court documents say video surveillance shows a male fitting Smith’s description exiting a room on the second floor of the hotel and walking out of the building toward the Applebee’s on Alexis.

Officers searched the area around Applebee’s and found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found .40 caliber shell casings in the hotel room where the victim was found, the court documents showed.

Police searched for Smith for several days before arresting him in early April.

