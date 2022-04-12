Moment of Science: Matches

Humanity has harnessed the power of fire for over a million years, yet it can be said this is one of mankind’s greatest inventions with a checkered past. This week, we’re taking a closer look at matches.

*We’ll lead off with some unpleasant history: Matchmaking goes back to the 13th century, but chemists in the 1800s mostly went with “white phosphorus” on the match head. That lead to a bunch of health problems, including “phossy jaw”, which caused anything from toothaches to brain damage. The only treatment was to remove the jawbone entirely.

*Thankfully, the main fuel source on most match heads today comes from sulfur -- in this case, a compound of it (“antimony trisulfide”) -- but potassium chlorate makes up a good half of the content to help the flame keep burning, plus a little ammonium phosphate to keep smoke levels down once the flame goes out. It may seem obvious, but the catalyst to get that flame started is often printed right on the box. Today’s “strike strips” are often made of powdered glass for friction, and red phosphorus for a better chance of ignition. That does convert briefly to white phosphorus -- very unstable stuff -- but it quickly mixes with oxygen for a chain reaction.

*Every day, you see examples of “redox” (reduction/oxidation) reactions, where electrons are transferred between two types of atoms or molecules. Got rust on your car? That’s “corrosion.” Plant life? Water is oxidized, CO₂ is reduced. Matches involve “combustion.” Those two compounds we mentioned interact with each other, and the potassium chlorate sends electrons over and “reduces” the sulfide, giving off heat all the while. It’s weird to think that gaining something makes it reduced, but keep in mind, electrons have a negative charge.

*Red dyes are added to many, but not all, match heads today, so that doesn’t actually indicate if there’s phosphorus on it (until you get that friction going on the strike strip). They may be called “safety matches,” but they still burn between 1100°F and 1500°F... so for any kids watching, don’t go grabbing a matchbox before you grab an adult first.

