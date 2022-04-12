‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are learning more about the murder of 61-year-old Daniel Torres. The Toledo man was shot and killed after police say the home where he was staying was shot up Sunday on the 1400 block of Beecham.

The victim’s family is speaking out. Torres’ daughter tells 13abc that her father loved going to church and was a great man. She also says he was innocent and didn’t deserve to die.

“I knew it was about him, but I thought it was his health. Like I never thought that would happen to him,” said the victim’s daughter.

She wants to remain anonymous but the daughter of 61-year-old Daniel Torres is devastated over her father’s murder.

“It was so senseless but he was so innocent. He was just harmless. He always said he wants to go in his sleep and he did.”

Torres was killed on Palm Sunday. Detectives say it appears more that 50 shots were fired from the street at this home.

Torres’ daughter says her father was asleep in a recliner when the shots were fired. He was hit at least once. She told 13abc he was not the intended target.

“It’s just so sad that these young boys are fighting and innocent people are getting killed. Our dad had to die and he’s the one that lost his life out of all of it. I pray that justice gets served and they find who did this and nobody else has to get hurt,” said Torres’ daughter.

The Toledo man’s murder may be connected to another homicide. Torres was staying with his nephew. His nephew’s son, Nicholas Deluca, was gunned down outside of Western Mart in South Toledo. Deluca was murdered in September of last year. Police charged two people in the case.

Torres’ family has lots of questions.

“My dad was harmless.”

She says her father’s health was declining and he hoped to get a liver transplant.

He loved his family and helping others. The family says his favorite holiday was Easter -- a holiday they’ll cherish forever.

“He said he liked the beautiful story of Easter. He liked all the pretty colors and stuff.”

Police have not released a motive or said whether they have made any arrests.

