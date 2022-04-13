4/13: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll through in the early afternoon, with a brief break in the action before the main threat for stronger storms arrives. Gusty winds along the line from 9pm-1am remain the main hazard, though hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds will continue even under lots of sun to close out the week -- highs in the upper-50s, and winds gusting past 40mph both Thursday and Friday in some areas. Easter Sunday remains dry though cool, with a light rain/snow mix in order for Monday.

