Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/13/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Gusty showers and an isolated storm possible overnight into early Thursday morning
4/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Showers likely, breezy, lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds could gust over 40 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds could gust over 45 mph (especially early in the evening). FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a late-day shower, breezy, highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May...
Body of missing Toledo girl identified nearly 30 years later
Investigators say the dog was not an immediate threat to the man accused of shooting him.
Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Man arrested in deadly I-75 crash facing slew of charges

Latest News

Showers and storms this afternoon, with a stronger line possible later this evening. Dan Smith...
4/13: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Showers and storms this afternoon, with a stronger line possible later this evening. Dan Smith...
4/13: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Severe Storms Possible Tonight
April 13th Weather Forecast
April 13th Weather Forecast
April 13th Weather Forecast