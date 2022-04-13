Traffic
April 13th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Tonight
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms are likely this afternoon. There is a threat for severe storms between 9pm and 1am tonight. Damaging wind is the main concern, but a few storms could contain hail or an isolated tornado. Rain will be done before daybreak Thursday. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and windy with gusts around 35 mph. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs will be around 60 on Good Friday with the chance for an isolated shower. Easter weekend is expected to stay dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is a chance for a light rain and snow mix on Monday. Temperatures will likely start warming up again by the middle of next week.

