BGSU awards Stone Foltz Community of Care Award, named after student who died in 2021 hazing incident

Award honors anti-hazing efforts by current student
BG student prevents hazing
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Less than two weeks after a sorority was expelled for alleged hazing, Bowling Green State University is recognizing the positive efforts by other students. Those students are hosting programs and brainstorming ideas to prevent hazing.

“Because we’re the ones, you know, seeing it,” explains Morgan Scanlon, a 3rd year Senior and member of Alpha Chi Omega. “We’re right, you know, we’re watching it happen in front of our eyes and if, you know, we can get in front of that and say, ‘Hey, like, this is how we can stop all this from happening. Like, that’s what’s important.”

Scanlon was recently selected to serve on the national Piazza Center Student Research Advisory Committee, named after a Penn State student who died in 2017. Her appointment comes at a time when BGSU is exercising a zero tolerance rule for hazing.

Earlier this month, the university permanently expelled Sigma Gamma Rho after an investigation showed six violations of the student code of conduct against potential new members. Those included striking them in the face and forcing them to drink alcohol.

“What we kind of determined was by preventing, like, even the early, like, signs from happening, then that prevents anything, you know, further on. So we avoid like what has happened here before,” added Scanlon.

Sydney Newby, a Junior and member of Sigma Kappa, was recently awarded the first ever Stone Foltz Community of Care award by the Office of Student Engagement. After last year’s hazing death of Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore, Newby organized and hosted programs to identify types of hazing, including at sororities.

“Everything we learn is like specific to fraternities,” said Newby, “In sororities, your typical hazing looks more like mean girl behavior. A lot of times it results in eating disorders, so I did a lot of programming on that and how to use body standard intervention to combat that type of hazing as well.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

