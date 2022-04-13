Body of missing Toledo girl identified nearly 30 years later

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana (WTVG) - Investigators have identified a body found in Indiana nearly 30 years ago as that of a missing Toledo teen.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May of 1992 is that of Margaret “Maggie” Ann Sniegowski Jr.

The sheriff’s office said in a press conference Wednesday that investigators partnered with a company to use genetic genealogy and the teen’s DNA to identify her.

Maggie was found one month before her 18th birthday, the sheriff said. He said the office decided to exhume her body in 2015 shortly after he became sheriff.

Our ABC affiliate in Indianapolis reports that Sniegowski’s family was at the press conference, calling it a happy day.

You can watch the press conference below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.