Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Body of missing Toledo girl identified nearly 30 years later

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May of 1992 is that of Margaret "Maggie" Ann Sniegowski Jr.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana (WTVG) - Investigators have identified a body found in Indiana nearly 30 years ago as that of a missing Toledo teen.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May of 1992 is that of Margaret “Maggie” Ann Sniegowski Jr.

The sheriff’s office said in a press conference Wednesday that investigators partnered with a company to use genetic genealogy and the teen’s DNA to identify her.

Maggie was found one month before her 18th birthday, the sheriff said. He said the office decided to exhume her body in 2015 shortly after he became sheriff.

Our ABC affiliate in Indianapolis reports that Sniegowski’s family was at the press conference, calling it a happy day.

You can watch the press conference below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay
Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility
Daniel Torres
‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target
Investigators say the dog was not an immediate threat to the man accused of shooting him.
Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Chip shortage hitting Whirlpool in Findlay
Chip shortage hits Findlay’s Whirlpool
Surplus police gear leaving departments like Sylvania for Ukraine
Local law enforcement donating ballistic vests to Ukraine
Chip shortage hitting Whirlpool in Findlay
Chip shortage hitting Whirlpool in Findlay
Surplus police gear leaving departments like Sylvania for Ukraine
Surplus police gear leaving departments like Sylvania for Ukraine