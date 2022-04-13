Chip shortage hits Findlay’s Whirlpool

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The global supply chain issues we’re hearing about nationwide continue hitting our area hard.

Which includes the production of things like dishwashers at the Whirlpool facility in Findlay. 13,000 dishwashers leave the facility each day and even more could be produced.

Literally from floor to ceiling, you’ll find dishwashers inside the Findlay Whirlpool facility. Even with that production Whirlpool officials say they could still be cranking out 20% more.

“It’s challenging and so we do the best we can to be stable and predictable so we can support our people and making sure we that we have the right level of jobs for them,” said Kristen Day of Whirlpool.

Supply chain issues are the problem. It’s harder and harder to get electronics in. Chips, LED displays and anything electronic is a tough find.

“That’s exactly why we’re trying to recruit companies like Intel to Ohio to produce more computer chips, more of the foundational elements of manufacturing,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Lieutenant Governor Husted toured the factory Monday seeing the operation first hand. All while knowing state moves like more Intel’s arrival will hopefully turn into production here in Hancock County.

“I think we are seeing an adaptation to capital investments, getting folks more efficient, upskilling individuals so that we can manage the employees they have and try to decrease the overall need of employees they need to bring in,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

Staffing is not an issue here according to Whirlpool executives. They’re fully staffed and hire more on an occasional basis to keep the numbers high. One effort they tout is training people internally for new roles and growth. Finding the right people and giving them the right skills with the hopes of making Whirlpool a career.

“We have an onboarding process that enables our team to be successful really from day one. We allow for them to have the right training on the shop floor. We support them and that really I think helps them want to stay,” said Day.

“Many times when we say manufacturing you think of a dirty environment and lower skilled individuals. But that’s not what it is as at all,” said Mayor Muryn.

One of the keys to the supply chain to supply a plant like this is having more of the supplies and the suppliers here in the United States.

