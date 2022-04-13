Local organizations work to break cycle of child abuse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Child abuse is a serious problem that can have lasting effects. Many organizations are trying to break the violent cycle of violence in families but it’s not easy.

The CEO of The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center here in Toledo, Christie Jenkins, tells 13abc it starts with prevention.

“We are in almost every single school in Toledo with our child abuse prevention program,” says Jenkins.

The center speaks directly to the classrooms and shares resources on who they can talk to if they are being abused.

“Teaching children the correct names of body parts is one of the very first things you can do,” added Jenkins.

The leaders at The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center say there are about 1900 verified cases of child abuse each year in Lucas County alone.

“One in four girls being sexually abused by the time they reach 18, and one and six boys being sexually abused by the time they reach 18 -- those numbers are astronomical,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins tells us that wearing the color blue on the second Wednesday of every April, or even dedicating a whole month to abuse prevention, can be helpful.

“It’s not a feel-good topic. It’s not like we’re talking about adopting puppies here,” said Jenkins. “It’s a really tragic and awful topic, but the more we talk about it, the more people will feel more comfortable disclosing when and if something does happen to them.”

If you are interested in donating to The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, you can go here, but it’s important to know it’s no the only resource.

You can find a list of additional resources here:

-A Renewed Mind

-The Cullen Center

-Harbor Behavioral Healthcare

-Unison Health

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.