Man arrested in deadly I-75 crash facing slew of charges

Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April 3, 2022. OSHP says Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
CYGNET, Ohio (WTVG) - A Napoleon man involved in a deadly crash on I-75 in Cygnet earlier this month has been indicted on a slew of charges.

A Wood County jury indicted Nicholas Luderman on a series of charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after collision involving injury, misdemeanor OVI, and misdemeanor failure to stop after collision involving injury.

The Wood County Prosecuting Attorney said Luderman has prior convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officials say Luderman was driving south on I-75 on Sunday, April 3, when his car struck another southbound vehicle. The vehicle that was hit traveled across the median and hit a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-75. Both of the drivers, Andrew Jones, 19, of Findlay, and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, of Kalamazoo, were killed in the crash.

Several other people were hurt in the crash and taken to area hospitals.

Police say Luderman fled the scene and struck a parked car in Cygnet. North Baltimore Police took him into custody shortly after.

Prosecutors said that the aggravated vehicular homicide charges are felonies of the second degree and carry mandatory prison sentences of up to eight years each. The assault charges are considered high-tier felonies and carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison each.

If convicted of all charges, Luderman would face a maximum penalty of 43.5 to 47.5 years in prison.

He’s being held in the Wood County jail on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment hearing was held Friday, April 8 and the judge ordered a bond hearing for April 18.

Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the...
Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet that killed two people and injured numerous others.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

