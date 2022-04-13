National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week honors dispatchers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The second week of April is always National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, which honors dispatchers nationwide.

When we hear “dispatcher” we typically think of people on the other end of 911 phone calls. But that’s not the only kind of dispatchers we are able to call for help. When something happens on the roadways, it’s a good idea to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Being a dispatcher is much harder than many of us may realize.

“They help a countless number of people on a daily basis,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Purpura. “It could be a simple call about a traffic question, it could be that someone broke down on the side of the road. It could be a medical emergency and someone needs help. Oftentimes the people they help, they never get to associate their voice on the other side of the phone with their face.”

Because of this, dispatchers aren’t recognized as much as police and patrol officers, but their job is just as important.

“They’re always here, always available for the motoring public,” says Sgt. Purpura. “When something happens, they call here for help, they answer the phone, they are the calming, reassuring voice that you hear. They are a lifeline, essentially.”

With it being National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, Sgt. Purpura says he and other patrol officers are doing whatever it takes to make these dispatchers feel seen and heard, including giving them gifts and plenty of sweet treats.

“They are behind the scenes, they are not always recognized, but they are critical to what we do,” Purpura said.

Jamie Mariano and Amy Siler are dispatchers are the Bowling Green post.

Siler said the best part of their job is helping people.

“Yeah, helping people and making sure everyone gets home safe,” Mariano added.

“I love this job, it’s a good job,” Siler said. “You get to help people everyday, and it’s something different everyday. It’s not like going to a factory where you’re doing the same thing over and over, you deal with different people, different personalities, different incidents. Everything is different everyday.”

If you are interested in becoming a dispatcher, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring.

