Springfield Township residents weigh options ahead of Issue 5 vote

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tonight residents of Springfield Township showed up in numbers at the town hall organized by supporters of Issue 5. Issue 5 involves contracting the Lucas County Sheriff’s office for services. Voting against the issue would result in police coverage only for life and death situations, according to Township trustees.

“We simply don’t have enough deputies out on the road right now because of the lack of funding we are receiving from the townships where we are providing that service,” says Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre. “Springfield Township generates nearly 13 thousand law enforcement incidents per year, including calls for service. There is not another township in the state of Ohio with that call volume that does not have its own police department or a contract with a police agency.”

“We have put together what I feel is a super plan to move forward and save the township about half the money of starting our own police force.,” says Tom Anderson Jr, one of the Township trustees.

“If you look at the crime statistics they continue to go up and they are not going to go down without police protection. So I would say it would be a good deal to seriously think about voting yes on this,” says Mike Whelan, a Township resident.

“Security is very important to me, I want to feel safe in my neighborhood. I feel like everyone needs to know so we can make an educated decision on voting day,” says Pam Pohl.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote in May. Early voting is now open, and Election Day is May 3.

