Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Springfield Township residents weigh options ahead of Issue 5 vote

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tonight residents of Springfield Township showed up in numbers at the town hall organized by supporters of Issue 5. Issue 5 involves contracting the Lucas County Sheriff’s office for services. Voting against the issue would result in police coverage only for life and death situations, according to Township trustees.

“We simply don’t have enough deputies out on the road right now because of the lack of funding we are receiving from the townships where we are providing that service,” says Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre. “Springfield Township generates nearly 13 thousand law enforcement incidents per year, including calls for service. There is not another township in the state of Ohio with that call volume that does not have its own police department or a contract with a police agency.”

“We have put together what I feel is a super plan to move forward and save the township about half the money of starting our own police force.,” says Tom Anderson Jr, one of the Township trustees.

“If you look at the crime statistics they continue to go up and they are not going to go down without police protection. So I would say it would be a good deal to seriously think about voting yes on this,” says Mike Whelan, a Township resident.

“Security is very important to me, I want to feel safe in my neighborhood. I feel like everyone needs to know so we can make an educated decision on voting day,” says Pam Pohl.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote in May. Early voting is now open, and Election Day is May 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite the morning of April 14, 2022.
Fire destroys Central Toledo home
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Man arrested in deadly I-75 crash facing slew of charges
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate spotted in Bedford Twp.

Latest News

Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
4/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Toledo Museum of Art
The Toledo Museum of Art selling well-known pieces for over $60 million