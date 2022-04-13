Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The family of 3-year-old Pablo, an American Bully, is devastated over his death.

“My youngest is crushed. They slept together everyday. He would always go and cuddle up with her,” said Ronald Flores Jr.

Flores says a neighbor shot and killed Pablo with a crossbow. It happened Saturday after Pablo and his sister Diamond got out.

“They are not vicious dogs. People know my dogs and love my dogs. They have gotten out before and kids have brought them home,” said the owner.

The dogs wandered over to Oak Street and into a man’s yard.

According to a report from Lucas County Canine Care and Control, a small dog inside a home on Oak alerted his owner that Pablo was in the back yard. The man accused of shooting Pablo claims the dog was on his back step “trying to get in to get to his dog.”

The report goes on to say “he closed the door, found and loaded his crossbow and went outside where the grey and white pitbull Pablo was in another yard.” He claims Pablo came back on his property and started barking. Once the dog was on his property he took aim and shot the dog with a crossbow.

Pablo reportedly ran and died in another yard.

The director for Lucas County Canine Care and Control says the man who shot Pablo was not in any immediate danger and Pablo was not charging at him. Pablo was a father’s day gift to Flores.

“He’s like a son to me. I got three daughters and that’s my only boy. It hurts. It hurts,” said Flores.

The report says Toledo Police will file cruelty charges.

