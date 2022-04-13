Two hospitalized in head-on collision

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night, according to officials at the scene.

The head-on crash happened on Airport at the entrance to the Ohio turnpike.

Crews were diverting traffic away from the turnpike entrance just before 6:00 p.m. Traffic on Airport Highway was still able to pass around the crash site as crews worked to clean up the scene.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car heading East on Airport Highway made a left turn into the toll plaza near the airport when it turned into the path of a car heading West. The driver of the eastbound car will be cited for failure to yield, officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.