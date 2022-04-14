4/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Winds have already gusted past 40 mph earlier this morning, and we could top out near 50 mph from the southwest during the back half of your Thursday. Friday will remain breezy with scattered showers developing through the day. Easter weekend still looks cool though largely dry, though you’ll definitely need coats with your Sunday best, waking up to the upper-20s in some spots! A rain/snow mix is still in order to kick off the new week.

