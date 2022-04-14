Traffic
4/14/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Diminishing winds this evening, still a bit breezy Friday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TONIGHT: Windy this evening with gusts up to 50 mph, not as windy after 11pm with gusts up to 25 mph overnight, chance of a few showers, lows in the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Breezy with a chance of rain showers, highs in the mid 50s but falling into the 40s in the afternoon. THE WEEKEND: Dry and cool, highs near 50 degrees each day.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

