April 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and windy today. A wind advisory is out for our northwestern counties. Gusts will reach 45 mph with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be breezy with a good chance of rain. Highs will once again be in the middle to upper 50s. Easter weekend will bring lighter winds and more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain and snow on Monday with highs in the middle 40s. There is a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday next week as well with highs in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.