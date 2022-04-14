Building Better Schools: Bowl for Kids’ Sake helps supports kids finding mentors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio has had to expand its services during the pandemic.

The need for mentors dramatically increased.

“The pandemic had a deep long lasting impact on our youth and with that became an increase of 50% that we experienced alone in a quest for services,” said Dr. Marvin Whitfield, the President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio.

Dr. Whitfield says his team saw an increase in trauma, which required added training for mentors.

There was a also a greater need for tutoring since many kids fell behind due to online learning.

“Everybody needs a mentor,” Dr. Whitfield said. “I tell everybody I wouldn’t be where I am today without mentors. They have a deep and long lasting impact and they also it may be challenging to deal with some of your issues in your family dynamics and sometimes the family dynamics is part of the problem so having a mentor in your life can give you direction and give you hope and help children reach their level of resilience.”

Mentorship has shown to improve academics and delinquent behaviors. Corryn Leonard has seen this first-hand, first as an intern and now as the marketing coordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio.

“It’s super fulfilling, I remember when I was just still doing my internship, that was the first thing I noticed about this job,” Leonard said. “Wow I did not realize that I would be seeing that and witnessing that first-hand and feeling so rewarded that I’ve played a part in them having a mentor.”

The agency provides services to more than 650 children a year.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake raises essential funds to support the program in the Northwest Ohio service area.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is happening at Miracle Lanes on Jackman Road in April 16, April 23, and April 30 at 1:00 p.m. Find more details on the events below:

four to five people per team

bowl two games, shoes included

lunch and prizes available

$250 per team

For more information, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio at (419) 243-4600 or email Liz Watson at lwatson@bbbsnwo.org.

