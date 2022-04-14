Traffic
Fire destroys Central Toledo home

Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early Thursday morning fire destroys a home located near the intersection of Oakwood and Waite.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the call came in for a fire at a two story home around 3:30 a.m.

The house was vacant, so no one is believed hurt.

At lease seven units responded to the blaze, though firefighters had difficulties with the fire hydrant nearby. A lack of pressure required them to set up a line two blocks down the street from the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

