Fire destroys Central Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early Thursday morning fire destroys a home located near the intersection of Oakwood and Waite.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the call came in for a fire at a two story home around 3:30 a.m.

The house was vacant, so no one is believed hurt.

At lease seven units responded to the blaze, though firefighters had difficulties with the fire hydrant nearby. A lack of pressure required them to set up a line two blocks down the street from the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

