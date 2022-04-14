Native plants made available for those looking for a more natural yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 marks the fourth year that April is designated as Ohio Native Plant Month and the Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District is celebrating by offering our annual Backyard Conservation and Native Plant Sale! To place an order, visit http://Lswcdnatives.square.site.

Community members are invited to order native plants and other conservation items now through May 6th. Orders will be ready for pick-up on May 13, 2022 between 9:00AM and 5:00PM at the Lucas County Fairgrounds (1406 Key St., Maumee OH 43537). Everyone, whether a Lucas County resident or not, is welcome to place an order.

At pick-up, Lucas SWCD staff will be there to greet customers and provide technical information on conservation projects as well as answer questions. Items for sale include native perennial flowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees as well as rain barrels, compost bins, bird and bat houses, tree shelters, raised garden beds, and much more. Attendees can take home informational materials free of charge about topics such as creating a wildlife-friendly backyard habitat, composting, pollinators, and proper treeplanting/maintenance.

Questions? Contact our office at (419) 893-1966 or visit www.LucasSWCD.org/bycdsale. Ohio has approximately 1,800 native plants. These native trees, shrubs, flowers, and grasses are vital to all wildlife — including humans. Some benefits include providing food for birds and insects, many of which are pollinators; filtering contaminants from storm water runoff and holding soil in place with long roots; and requiring less water to stay viable, which is a cost-savings and conserves water.

To learn more about Ohio Native Plant Month, visit https://www.ohionativeplantmonth.org/.

