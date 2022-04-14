Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th set of legislative maps

The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering members of the state's redistricting commission to appear...
The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering members of the state's redistricting commission to appear before the court next week for a contempt hearing.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court rejected yet another round of state legislative maps in a 4-3 decision on Thursday.

It’s the fourth time the court ruled the statehouse maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission unconstitutional.

Mapmakers will need to return to the drawing board to create fair legislative districts. The court ordered the commission to file a new set of maps with the Secretary of State and the court by May 6. Those looking to file an objections will need to do so three days after the new plan is filed with the court.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has previously said that new maps have to be finalized by April 20th to include state legislative candidates on the ballot for an August 2nd primary election.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved the fourth set of maps on March 28. Those maps were based off the third sets of maps previously deemed unconstitutional by the court, with some minor changes, instead of using the maps drawn by independent mapmakers. Republicans on the commission approved the plan with the exception of Auditor Keith Faber, who sided with the Democrats on the commission in voting against the maps.

You can read the decision in its entirety below.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved yet another set of statehouse maps in a 4-3 vote on...
The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved yet another set of statehouse maps in a 4-3 vote on Monday, March 28, just ahead of a midnight deadline.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 17-year-old girl found by a farmer in May...
Body of missing Toledo girl identified nearly 30 years later
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Investigators say the dog was not an immediate threat to the man accused of shooting him.
Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Man arrested in deadly I-75 crash facing slew of charges
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Carey listed many different native plants you can plant in your own rain garden! (Source: WECT)
Native plants made available for those looking for a more natural yard
Bowl for Kids' Sake raises essential funds to support the program in the Northwest Ohio service...
Building Better Schools: Bowl for Kids' Sake
Wind gusts up to 50mph will return this afternoon! Dan Smith has the latest.
4/14: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast