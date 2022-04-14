Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is dead after an industrial accident in Toledo on Thursday.

It happened at the Hanson and Mueller Grain Elevator in at 1800 N. Water Street in Toledo just after 11:00 a.m.

According to a Toledo Police report, Shaun Baker, 42, was working on a platform that was connected to an elevated conveyor system and got stuck.

Tragically, his body could be seen from Summit Street hanging from an elevated platform.

Toledo Police and TFRD responded to the scene.

