The Toledo Museum of Art selling well-known pieces for over $60 million

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders from The Toledo Museum of Art say the sale of three famous Cézanne, Matisse and Renoir pieces could double the non-profit’s funds. Some Museum-goers are not too excited about the plan, though.

“I do not understand why the museum would sell some of our best pieces off that we are most famous for,” said Toledo resident Lori Proctor.

The Brand Strategy Director with the museum, Gary Gonya, says this is actually a common practice for museums.

“We’ve been doing it for decades and decades,” said Gonya. “We did it in order to give ourselves funding to expand the collection and to be able to purchase artworks that are more representative of the Toledo community.”

To the experts at The Toledo Museum of Art, it’s a straightforward process, but for many outside the business, an explanation might be helpful.

“It’s a very careful process. Everybody gets involved and really assesses kind of where is that opportunity where we could let go of something, sell something, that we feel wouldn’t diminish our collection,” Gonya said.

Leaders with the museum say they have other strong pieces from each artist in their possession and this helped in making their decision.

”I think what people will experience here at the museum is even more artwork of a very high quality that we’re going to be proud of for decades to come,” Goya added.

Goya and the other experts at The Toledo Museum of Art plan on using just some of the profits from this sale to buy more diverse pieces of artwork to display.

