TPD kicks-off domestic violence roundup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police hit the streets Wednesday to arrest domestic violence suspects.

The one-day sweep dubbed Operation “SWAN” stands for Sarah Schulte, Whitney Wade, Ashley Darrington and Nora Pryba -- the names of domestic violence victims that police say were killed at the hands of their abusers this year.

Officers are searching for 100 suspects with felony and misdemeanor domestic violence warrants. They’ve arrested six people so far. They have the SWAT team, special victims unit, and gang task force knocking on doors.

“We obviously want to catch as many of these predators,” said TPD Sgt. Diane Kozlaker.

TPD hopes the one day sweep sends a message to domestic violence suspects.

