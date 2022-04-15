13abc Athlete of the Week - Perrysburg’s Ben Robeson

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - When you look at the Perrysburg lineup card, it’s full of future Division I baseball talent. However, there’s a name that goes unnoticed. Ben Robeson, a senior pitcher and infielder for the Yellow Jackets. While Robeson doesn’t have plans to play at the next level, the senior has been a steady piece when it comes to the program’s success.

“He doesn’t always mark all the boxes as far as being the typical really good athlete, but he’s a very good ballplayer. He knows how to play baseball, he’s a clutch hitter. Last year he led our team in hitting. He doesn’t get a lot of praise from a lot of people, because we have guys going to Bowling Green, Purdue, and Findlay. (Robeson) is going to be a student at Toledo, but he’s one of the best baseball players I’ve had,” mentioned Head Coach David Hall.

Robeson’s timely hitting paid off in the top ten state ranked showdown against Northview. The senior tossed a complete game and provided the only two runs the Yellow Jackets needed with two outs in the third inning.

“I knew I had some momentum pitching, I knew a couple runs would help me even more. Two runs would make everything more comfortable so I knew I could keep it going,” recalled the senior.

Following the 5-1 win over the Wildcats, the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated on the season with a 6-0 record, ranking sixth in the Division I coaches poll which is familiarity territory as Perrysburg eyes the post season.

“We’re kind of expected to do a lot, we’re a great program. The young kids haven’t been through this so I just have to keep them motivated and focused,” said Robeson.

