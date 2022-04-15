Traffic
4/15: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Wind advisory thru 8pm; dry/cool Easter weekend
Still gusty this afternoon, leading into a drier and cooler Easter weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adrian took the top spot with a 59 mph observed wind gust yesterday (55 mph at Toledo Express), and southern counties could still ramp up their numbers this afternoon, with a wind advisory out through 8pm. Scattered showers will ramp up, then clear out close to sunrise, leading into a dry though cool Easter weekend (below freezing Sunday morning, upper-40s for dinnertime). A rain/snow mix is still on track to lead off next work week, with little to no accumulation expected at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

