April 15, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

Rain showers end our work week, but sunny skies settle in for the holiday weekend!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TODAY: More clouds than sun with building rain chances through the day. High 57. Still breezy, with wind gusts up to 45mph possible. TONIGHT: Rain showers with wind gusts up to 25mph possible, especially south of Toledo. Low 39. SATURDAY: Decreasing cloud cover. Still breezy. High 50. EASTER: Plenty of sunshine, light wind. High 48.

