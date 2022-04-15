AUDIO: Toledo man admits to fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow during 911 call

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow on Saturday. Toledo Police released the 911 call from the man.

The man tells a dispatcher that he came outside and found a dog at the top of his stairs. He claims the dog, Pablo, tried to attack him.

“I went back Inside and hit my crossbow. When I came out it was on the other side of the fence,” the man said in the 911 call.

The dispatcher asked the caller if he could go back inside so he’s not in any danger. The man admits to shooting one of the dogs.

Dispatcher: Are they biting you?

Caller: I shot the one.

Dispatcher: With a crossbow?

Caller: Yep

Pablo died in another yard. Pablo’s sister, Diamond, was not injured. The Director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control says that the man was not in immediate danger.

Dispatcher: Where are they at now?

Caller: I don’t know. I’m inside that’s where I’m at.

Dispatcher: okay.

Pablo’s owner told 13abc his dogs got out after his gate was left open. Police returned Diamond back to her owner.

A neighbor says Pablo also killed a cat in a separate incident.

Investigators with the humane society tell 13abc that police will file cruelty charges in this case. No charges have been filed at the time of this report.

You can listen to the 911 call in the video below. It has been edited to remove mentions of the man’s name and address as he has not been charged with a crime.

WARNING: The 911 call contains explicit language.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control says the man who shot Pablo was not in any immediate danger and that the dog was not charging at him.

